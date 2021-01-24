Authorities wake up to profiteering 15 shops sealed in 12 days

In view of complaints of profiteering, authorities in Srinagar have expedited surprise checks of markets to book the violators.

In past twenty days, authorities have sealed 15 shops while the fine upto tune of over Rs 2 lakh has also been recovered from violators.

An official said that 5 shopkeepers have also been booked under relevant sections of law for selling essential commodities at exorbitant rates.

An official said that a team led by assistant director enforcement director (market checking squad) of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) made surprise visits to various city markets.

The market checking team also destroyed rotten bakery and vegetables on spot and warned sellers not to repeat the violations.

“We have been receiving complaints of profiteering. In a surprise visit to Shalimar, Nishat, Dalgate, LalChowk, and other markets, we found several shopkeepers resorting to profiteering,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, assistant director enforcement of FCSCA.

He also confirmed that in past 20 days, 5 violators were booked and fine upto tune of Rs 2,55,800 was in past 20 days.

“We also seized 15 shops where the violations were repeated” he said.

He informed that most of the violators included mutton, vegetable and milk sellers.

He said that government has fixed Rs 480/ kg for mutton and violators were found selling it at the rate of Rs 600/ kg and above.

He said that market checking teams are active and surprise visits are part of the campaign to catch violators by surprise.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, complaints were pouring in about the essential commodities being solid at exorbitant rates.

There are several agencies responsible for checking the menace of profiteering. One of the major departments which fix rates of essential commodities is FCSCA.

Wani said that authorities are taking up timely measures to check the menace of profiteering, especially in view of closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway. “The drive will continue and strict action under law shall follow against violators,” he said.

He said that in past few months, 255 violators were booked, while fine upto tune of Rs 2061550 was also recovered from violators in past few months.