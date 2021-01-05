In view of heavy snowfall, the Srinagar administration has issued an urgent appeal to the general public to avoid non-essential movement of private transportation to facilitate unhindered snow-clearance operations.

The district administration has asked the general public of the district to contact helpline numbers of different departments for urgent assistance that might be required in view of the prevailing weather situation.

The departments can be contacted at PMGSY 7006605349, MED 01942497458, PWD (R&B) 01942311364, 01942313751, KPDCL 6006613056, 6006613057, 6006613058, 6006613059, 6006613060, SMC 01942474499, FCSCA 18001807011, TRAFFIC 01942455179, JAL SHAKTI DEPARTMENT 01942452047, 01942477207, DRAINAGE 01942474499, UEED 9419555565, 9682319763, and IRRIGATION & FLOOD CONTROL 01942502946, 01942502947. The general public can also contact DC Office Srinagar at 6006333308, 9419028242, 9419028251, 9419014723.