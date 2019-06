Also Read | World Elder Abuse Day: DLSA Sgr organizes sensitization prog

On the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, HelpAge India Srinagar unit organised a programme at Khumanie Chowk Bemina

“More than Hundred old age people participated in the programme. Signature campaign and awareness session on elder abuse among the children was also done at Shahi-Hamdan Educational Institute Bemina,” spokesperson said in a statement. HelpAge India released a nationwide report on ‘Elder Abuse In India: Role of Family in Caregiving, the statement added.