Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 1:33 AM

Ayush distributes immunity boosters among Journalists

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 1:33 AM
Representational photo
Representational photo

Department of AYUSH Jammu and Kashmir distributed Immunity boosters among Journalist fraternity here.

In a statement, it said “immune booster medicines was distributed among journalists and media fraternity who are fighting the Covid 19 as front line workers.”

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Demolition drive held at Saida Kadal

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad distributing ration kits among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

Ration kits distributed among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

File Photo of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz.

DC Srinagar visits various Panchayats

File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ issues directions on filing cases

“Around 200 medicine kits were given on the occasion, Team of doctors  headed by Dr Abdul Hamid Sofi highlighted how can we protect ourselves from the virus by taking simple precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance and hygiene,” it said.

“He displayed the use of AYUSH medicines and herbs already lying at home like garlic onions and ginger,” he said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News