Ayush distributes immunity boosters among Journalists

Department of AYUSH Jammu and Kashmir distributed Immunity boosters among Journalist fraternity here.

In a statement, it said “immune booster medicines was distributed among journalists and media fraternity who are fighting the Covid 19 as front line workers.”

“Around 200 medicine kits were given on the occasion, Team of doctors headed by Dr Abdul Hamid Sofi highlighted how can we protect ourselves from the virus by taking simple precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance and hygiene,” it said.

“He displayed the use of AYUSH medicines and herbs already lying at home like garlic onions and ginger,” he said.