Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsov celebrations | Mega Shikara rally held in Dal Lake

In connection with celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsov, a grand Shikara rally was held here in Dal Lake.

The rally was flagged off by the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan from SKICC lawns on the banks of Dal Lake here.

As many as 100 Shikaras were part of the grand rally which culminated at Nehru Park.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; VC Lakes & Water Ways Authority, Director Tourism Kashmir, Director Rural Development Kashmir, Director Education Kashmir, Commissioner SMC and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Mayor SMC, Junaid Azim Mattu, DDC Chairmen, members of District Development Councils and large number of people also took part in the Shikara rally. Later, a cultural event was organized at Nehru Park during which variety of cultural programmes were presented to mark the first leg of the nationwide event [email protected] for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India. On the occasion, certificates of participation were also distributed among the Shikara wallas and performers.