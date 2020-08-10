B.Ed students decry hike in exam fee by KU, CUS

Students pursuing B.Ed in University of Kashmir (KU) and Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) are up in arms against the authorities for arbitrary hike in upcoming exam fee.

The students enrolled with Directorate of Distance Education, KU said the authorities have approved steep increase in the fee structure. They said the KU issued a notification for online submission of exam forms for the candidates of 2018- 20 Batch.

“But it is unfortunate that the University has asked the students to pay Rs 3,360 as examination fee,” said Arshid, a student. “The ongoing COVID pandemic has left people economically distressed. A student from an economically weak section can’t afford to pay the fee. The authorities must reconsider this decision.”

Another student said the University was “exploiting” the student community with it “anti-student policies.” He said there were bleak chances of holding the exams through offline mode.

“If the University conducts exams through online mode, then seeking this hefty fee students is a grave injustice,” he said. “The University should immediately review the decision and curtail the fee structure.”

Meanwhile, the students of CUS also voiced their concern over the hike in exam fee. The CUS is charging Rs 2,150 as exam fee per student.

According to students the varsity was likely to hold the exams in online mode for which the authorities do not need to hire invigilators and the move would not incur any expenditure for transportation of question papers to exam centres. “We fail to understand on what grounds the University has fixed this fee structure. Every student won’t be able to pay this hefty fee,” the student said.

Controller Examination, CUS Khurshid Ahmad Mir said they have already “curtailed” the IT charges in the exam fee. “There will be no further concession in the exam fee,” he said. Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said he will look into the matter.