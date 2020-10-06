B2V3 gets cultural push through DIPR |Need to preserve our culture, recognize the talent: Dr Sehrish

The Cultural Wing of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Kashmir, today organized a cultural programme highlighting the importance of ‘Back to Village’ phase III here.

Director Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, while speaking on the occasion said that B2V3 is getting huge response from the people who are thronging the events with all enthusiasm.

“People have become quite aware of the government’s developmental efforts through its Back to Village programme and they are taking advantage of it,” she maintained.

Dr Sehrish, who was the chief guest on the occasion, stressed on the need to organize cultural events on regular basis to keep it alive for the posterity. “Our composite culture and traditions are globally known and recognized and we need to preserve and conserve it with all our heart. Such cultural events aptly highlights our cultural heritage and traditional legacy,” she said.

Dr Sehrish said that the department couldn’t perform various planned events and activities due to COVID 19, however, said DIPR is playing a vital role in reviving cultural activities that have remained dormant due to the global crisis. She assured that more such cultural events would be organised in days to come.

She also highlighted the works of the artists of the Valley saying that we have good talent and we need to hone these skills further.

Meanwhile, Dr Sehrish launched a book “Kashmir Main Tarjumay ki Tareekh” written by Jan Muhammad Azad.

Cultural activities including Kashmiri Mushaira, besides ghazals were presented during the function.

A galaxy of prominent and budding poets participated in the Mushaira who presented poetic verses touching all aspects of society enthralling the audience.

Joint Director, Information Kashmir, Haris Ahmad Handoo, Deputy Director Central Subash Dogra, Information Officers, other officials of DIPR and artists were present on the occasion.