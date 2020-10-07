B2V3: Several activities conducted at Nowgam

Several activities were today conducted under phase 3rd of government’s ambitious Back to Village programme at Panchayat halqa Nowgam-A and Nowgam-B, of Srinagar district.

At Panchayat halqa Nowgam-A, the visiting officer, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather conducted Ward Sabha during which several matters were put forth by the members to be forwarded to the concerned authorities. He also listened to the peoples grievances some of which were redressed on the spot while the rest were forwarded to the concerned authorities for timely redressal. The visiting officer on the occasion visited schools, banks and water storage tanks as per the schedule. He also distributed domicile certificates among the applicants.