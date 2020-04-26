Bagh-e-Ali Mardan residents decry shortage of water

Residents of Bagh-e-Ali Mardan Khan in downtown here have expressed resentment over acute shortage of drinking water supply.

The residents said the entire locality was facing shortage of water for the past over two weeks. “We have been facing immense problems due to shortage of the potable water. The situation has grown from bad to worse in this holy month of Ramadhan,” said a resident.

He said they took up the matter with authorities concerned on several occasions in the past, but to no avail. “We even visited the offices of PHE department authorities a number of time,” aid the resident.

“We request authorities to either restore the water supply at the earliest or press water tankers into service. We appeal the deputy commissioner Srinagar and chief engineer PHE to look into the matter,” the residents said.