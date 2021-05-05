Srinagar, Today's Paper
GNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 11:30 PM

Baghdadi Restaurant fire incident | 3 locals, firefighter injured during rescue operation

GNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 11:30 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least three civilians, assisting in a firefighting operation, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast during a massive fire incident at Baghdadi Restaurant here at Shalteng are on city outskirts here on Wednesday evening.

An official told news agency Global News Service (GNS) that the fire broke out in the upper part of the three-storey restaurant this evening and soon spread to take a major portion of the structure under its control. Upon intimation, the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) sent fire tenders which, according to the official, were joined by the locals present there to douse off the raging flames.

However, news agency GNS reported that three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight, who were shifted to 92 Base hospital where one of them succumbed.

Four newly recruited local Al-Badr militants trapped in Kanigam in south Kashmir's Shopian: police

Representational Image

129 arrested for lockdown violations, 586 fined, 74 FIRs registered: Police

File Photo of Mohd Ashraf Sehrai

Ashraf Sehrai's demise widely condoled

JKEEGA demands insurance cover for Power Corp employees

“The rescue operation was hampered to a greater extent as nearly two dozen gas cylinders went off intermittently during the inferno”, the official said. He said adding that at least three persons suffered injuries on being present at the time of one such blast.”

A Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) employee has in the meantime also sustained foot injuries by some piercing object, he said.

Meanwhile a Fire and Emergency (F&ES) Emergency official said the operation proved a challenge as at least twenty-five gas cylinders blasted during the massive fire.

“A major tragedy was however averted as there were nearly a hundred gas cylinders which were saved after hectic efforts put by the personnel”, the official added.

