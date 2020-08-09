Barzulla family appeals 'missing son' to return home

A family from Barzulla here on Sunday appealed their missing son to return home, after an audio statement surfaced on social media that the youth has joined militancy.

Family meber of Saqib Manzoor from Old Barzulla said he was missing since August 5 after he had left home to play football in a local ground.

The family members assembled at Press Enclave here and urged their son to return home while appealing the administration to help them in tracing their kin.

The family members said they have also lodged a missing complaint with police station concerned. “He (Saqib) left home on August 5. However, till date he hasn’t returned. We searched him in every nook and corner but couldn’t trace him,” said Fozia, mother of the missing youth.

On Friday, an audio statement purportedly by 24-year-old Saqib, who was pursuing graduation, went viral on social media, in which he announces having joining militant ranks.

In the message, Saqib can be heard saying to his parents, “not to search him as he has chosen the path of Allah and is safe.”

The family while appealing Saqib to return home said they have been left devastated. “There is no one to look after the family. He has an ailing parent besides a younger sister. He is the only support to his family. We appeal Saqib to return home and save his family from ordeal and pain,” said Fozia.

“We are only two siblings. The entire family is in shock. We appeal to him to return home,” said Iqra Manzoor, younger sister of Saqib.