UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:07 AM

Barzulla residents resent dumping of garbage under bridge

UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:07 AM

Residents of Barzulla locality here have expressed resentment over dumping of garbage under Barzulla bridge.

A delegation from the area said the pedestrians face inconvenience while walking near the site.

“Accumulated garbage attracts stray dogs and other animals posing risk to pedestrians. The road leads to Bone and Joint Hospital also. Pungent smell emanating from the site causes inconvenience to patients and attendants passing from the route,” they said.

“The portion beneath the bridge can be converted into a parking to prevent dumping of garbage. We appeal SMC Commissioner to look into the matter,” they added.

