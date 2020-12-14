Basharat Colony residents decry lack of basic amenities

Residents of Basharat Colony in Gulshan Nagar B locality here have expressed resentment over lack of basic amenities in the area.

A delegation from the area said that the roads in the locality are dilapidated from house no 37 onwards. They said houses on left side of the area are without proper water and power connections.

“We face immense problems in absence of basic amenities. It is ironical that authorities have neglected development of our area. This is sheer injustice with us. We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter and direct the concerned to provide us with basic amenities at the earliest,” they said.