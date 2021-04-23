Basharat Colony residents seek upgradation of water supply system

Residents of Basharat Colony in Gulshan Nagar B locality here have expressed resentment over delay in augmentation of drinking water supply system in the locality

A delegation of representatives of Intizamia Committee Masjid Gousia said many houses in the area are without drinking water supply. “We are facing problems in absence of piped drinking water supply. We have been demanding that pipelines should be laid from house no 35 onwards so that all leftover and under-construction houses are covered and supply drinking water,” they said.

“However no action has been taken. We appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter,” said Muhammad Ashraf a local.