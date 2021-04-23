Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 11:15 PM

Basharat Colony residents seek upgradation of water supply system

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 11:15 PM
Greater Kashmir

Residents of Basharat Colony in Gulshan Nagar B locality here have expressed resentment over delay in augmentation of drinking water supply system in the locality

A delegation of representatives of Intizamia Committee Masjid Gousia said many houses in the area are without drinking water supply. “We are facing problems in absence of piped drinking water supply. We have been demanding that pipelines should be laid from house no 35 onwards so that all leftover and under-construction houses are covered and supply drinking water,” they said.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

“However no action has been taken. We appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter,” said Muhammad Ashraf a local.

Tagged in ,
Related News