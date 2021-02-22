Srinagar, Today's Paper
Beenish Qureshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 2:14 AM

Basic Horticulture Trainees stage protest

Beenish Qureshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 2:14 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The Basic Horticulture Trainees (BHT) from SKUAST-K staged protest on the second consecutive day to press for their redressal of their demands.

Scores of basic horticulture trainees assembled at Press Enclave demanding revocation the withdrawal order of the Horticulture technician posts by Horticulture Department.

Trending News

Protect employment opportunities of J&K youth: NC

Covid testing at TRC in Srinagar. GK File photo

1 dies, 94 more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K

Greater Kashmir

Magam school faces space crunch, students suffer

Representational Photo

Teaching staff dearth hits academics in colleges

“We had no other opt pursuing a course of Basic horticulture technician due to financial constraint and were fighting for the said posts for more than five years,” said Ansar, one of the basic horticulture trainees.

Related News