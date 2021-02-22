Basic Horticulture Trainees stage protest

The Basic Horticulture Trainees (BHT) from SKUAST-K staged protest on the second consecutive day to press for their redressal of their demands.

Scores of basic horticulture trainees assembled at Press Enclave demanding revocation the withdrawal order of the Horticulture technician posts by Horticulture Department.

“We had no other opt pursuing a course of Basic horticulture technician due to financial constraint and were fighting for the said posts for more than five years,” said Ansar, one of the basic horticulture trainees.