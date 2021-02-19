Batamaloo residents decry delay in construction of community hall

Residents of Shah Faisalabad area of Batamaloo here Friday decried delay in construction of community hall in the locality.

The locals said that despite passing of over a decade, authorities have failed to construct a community hall at Batamaloo.

Residents of Shah Faisalabad said that a decade ago, the government allotted land for the community hall. Subsequently in 2008, the then finance minister even laid the foundation stone for the facility during a function.

“But over the years the project has been passed from one department to another. Earlier the project was to be executed by Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), but later the construction was handed over to Srinagar Municipal Corporation,” said Habibullah Bhat, president of Shah Faisalabad locality.

Another resident said some years later, the SMC transferred land back to SDA for development of the community hall. “But the construction work was never taken up even as funds have been released for the project,” he said.

Recently, the government announced that the proposed community hall will be executed by Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).

“We welcome the announcement as the development suggest that the community hall will be equipped with all modern facility and would be constructed as state of art,” said Muhammad Yaqoob Bhat, a local and retired senior police officer.

“We live in a congested area and we are in dire need of a community hall which could be used for functions and other social events work,” he added.

Bhat said that in absence of community hall locals are facing immense hardships in organizing different social and family functions.

Locals appealed SSCL to expedite the process and start the construction without any further delay as weather has also improved in Kashmir.

“During past decade, we have been running from pillar to post and knocked every door to press for construction of the community hall. However, this time, we are optimistic that SSCL will do it in time bound manner,” said locals.

An official said that the proposed community hall is being constructed at the cost of four crores rupees. “The work on the project will start shortly,” he added.