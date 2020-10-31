Batamaloo residents seek removal of debris from road

Residents of Batamaloo Saturday appealed authorities to remove debris from road which was dug up for construction of drain to make it motorable.

“The road at Dhobi Mohalla and Shah Faisalabad was dug up for construction of drainage system. The work on drain has been completed. However, the debris is still lying on road,” said a group of locals.

Locals alleged that the minimum requirement of restoration of road to the level of metalled surface hasn’t been completed which should be main provision in the contract. “It is unfortunate that after constructing the drainage system, the erstwhile road has been left in a condition which is not even walkable due to pot holes. The condition of the road will deteriorate in winter,” they said.

They appealed authorities to remove the debris and also make necessary leveling and consolidation of the road at the earliest.