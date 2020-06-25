Batpora Colony faces water shortage

Residents of Fazlul Haq Colony in Zakura here on Thursday said the area was facing shortage of drinking water for the past several weeks.

A delegation of residents said though the problems was persistent for long time, it has got compounded in the recent times.

“Amid COVID19, we face a difficult situation as we have to walk long distance to fetch water for cooking and drinking purpose. We don’t even get enough water to washing our hands as has been advised by the health authorities to reduce the chances of contracting corona infection,” said a resident.

He said they approached the authorities including Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir many a time but their requests fell flat.

“If the problem is not taken care of, the residents of the area would be forced to lodge a protest against the PHE department,” the resident said.