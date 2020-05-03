Beating of 2 sisters|Court directs police to register FIR

A local court here has directed Humhama police to register an FIR in a case of beating of two sisters by a group of locals.

The court of duty magistrate, Srinagar Fariqa Nazir issued the directions after the aggrieved women approached the court, seeking justice.

After hearing the applicants, through counsel advocate Mir Naveed Gull, through virtual mode, the judge said: “Having regard to the contents of the application and the annexure therewith, I deem it proper to direct the DO concerned to take action in the matter without delay.”

The application was accompanied by medical prescriptions and some photographs showing injuries to the aggrieved.

The court said it was alleged that despite filing a formal complaint before the DO concerned and additional Superintendent of Police no action under law has been taken so far.

As per the applicants, they were working in their ancestral property and suddenly the accused persons with “deadly weapons and lathis came and started beating them and made an attempt of murder.”

“The accused without any reason started beating and harassing both the sisters and also tried molestation of the complainants,” their lawyer told court, seeking directions for registration of an FIR.

He submitted that beating by accused has caused grievous hurt to his clients. He also submitted photographs of injured sisters to the court through virtual mode and their medical examination and treatment certificates.

The lawyer further submitted that police be directed to book the accused under relevant section of penal code in light of cognizable offences prima facie disclosed in the written application.

While issuing the directions to police for filing of the FIR, the court further directed it to file compliance report.