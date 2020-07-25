Bilal Colony resident demand Community Hall

Residents of Bilal Colony, Soura here on Saturday urged the administration to accord sanction to the construction of community hall in the locality.

A delegation of residents said they had earlier also raised the demand at various level in the administration, but so far there has been no action in this regard.

“The inhabitants of Bilal Colony along with the residents from Nowshera to Soura have time again requested for construction of the Community/Marriage Hall in the area in view of the shortage of space which is causing immense hardships to the residents. Locals are forced to erect tents on roads during marriage ceremonies,” they said.

They said six welfare communities from the area have identified a spot, a government-owned land for construction of the Community Hall.

“We had also approached Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, District Commissioner, Srinagar and Housing department who sought report/DPR from Managing Director, Housing Bard. But, no action has been taken so far,” they said.

The residents urged Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu, Principal Secrterary Housing and Urban Development Department and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole to direct authorities to accord sanction for construction of the Community Hall in the area.