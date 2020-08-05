BJP celebrates abrogation of Art 370

Alleging that political parties have exploited people of J&K during the past 70 years, Bhartiya Janta Party on Wednesday said Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre on this day last year, had become a “barrier” in the development of the erstwhile state of J&K.

“Article 370 was the biggest hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Its abrogation has also exposed the regional parties who would exploit people for the past 70 years,” BJP leader, Altaf Thakur told reporters on sidelines of function here, in connection with celebrations of first anniversary of abrogation of J&K’ special status. “Now, the dream of BJP founder Dr Shama Prasad Mukherji stands fulfilled as there is only Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Samidhaan.”

Thalkur said abrogating Article 370 was the “historic decision”. “There used to be stone pelting incidents during encounters, but they have stopped. There used to be ISIS flag, Pakistani flag…that has stopped. That is what we are celebrating,” he said, adding some political parties in Kashmir observing “Black Day” today, were “sympathisers of the ISIS.”

Thakur said abrogation of Article 370 last year was the “only operation in the history in which not a single bullet was fired, not a single stone was pelted.”

“Syed Ali Geelani has realised that Pakistan is adopting use and throw policy with them,” he said, adding Kashmir was on the “path of development.”

On the occasion, the party leader, Darakasha Andarabi said abrogation of J&K’s special status was a “historic step” following which people of Jammu and Kashmir have got “relief from regional parties.”

Among other leaders who were present during the celebrations included Manzoor Bhat, Arif Raja and Ali Muhammad Dar. Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces were deployed around BJP’s Jawahar Nagar headquarters where the function was held. The roads around the office were sealed and movement was allowed only after through checking.