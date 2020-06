The J&K unit of Bhartiya Janta Party has decided against participating in voting on the no-confidence motion against Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu.

The BJP chief whip, Arif Raja said the party Corporators will not be take part in the no-confidence motion. “If any of our Corporators participated in the no-confidence motion, the same should not be considered as we have decided to withdraw from the same,” Raja said.