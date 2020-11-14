Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 1:11 AM

BK Pora reels under darkness

Residents of Muslimabad BK Pora Saturday appealed Chief Engineer Power Development Department (PDD) to provide power supply as per schedule in the area.

A delegation from BK Pora led by Altaf Hussian said that area has been reeling under darkness for past one month.

“Some technical snag occurred at receiving station BK Pora a month ago. Since then, the area is reeling under darkness. We are getting just few minutes of power supply” they said.

“We have taken up the grievance with concerned officials but the power supply has not been restored yet,” they said.

