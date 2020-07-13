Boy slips to death in Dal Lake

A 13-year-old boy slipped to death in Dal Lake here on Monday.

Police said three boys were sitting on the bank of the Lake near Dalgate when one among them, who was sick and weak, fainted and slipped into the lake.

A rescue operation was launched and the body of the boy was retrieved later, said a police official.

He identified the deceased as Ayan Ahmed Sofi, son of Abdul Majid Sofi of Khanyar.

Ayan’s father said he was physically weak and sick. “Two kids accompanying him informed people a bit late about the incident. Locals and police fished his body out later. He was taken to SMHS hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.