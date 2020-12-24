BPA approves 43 cases in 111th meeting

The 111th meeting of the Building Permission Authority (BPA) held today under the Chairmanship of the Vice Chairman LAWDA here

44 cases were decided in the meeting out of which 43 cases were approved, 01 case was deferred. Chief Town Planner of Kashmir, Collector LDA, Executive Engineer Electric Inspection Division, Executive Engineer Lake Division 1st LDA, Joint Commissioner Planning SMC, and representatives of PHE, Tehsildar North, Tehsildar Khanyar, who are the members of the BPA were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the demolition team of the Enforcement Wing LAWDA demolished illegal constructions in the area of Harwan, Tailbal, Shalimar, Dal and Baghi Roop singh. These illegal constructions were raised in violation of BOCA norms and the orders of the High Court, an official statement said.