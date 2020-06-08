Braving odds, local NGO ensure burial of Kolkata tailor who died of COVID19

On Sunday, body of a non-local tailor who had tested positive for COVID19, was lying in mortuary of SMHS hospital here. Outside, as the tailor’s acquaintances were struggling to make arrangements for his burial, Dr Salim Khan at the hospital posted an appeal on social media seeking help from locals.

“Within no time there was a flurry of responses. However, it was SRO Batamaloo (an NGO) which was the first to show interest and took responsibility in arranging for burial of the deceased,” said Dr Khan, who is also nodal officer for COVID19 at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

The 38-year old tailor, Muhammad Rizaul Qazi, was suffering from multiple ailments and died of “brain hemorrhage” at the hospital. “As per protocol, his samples for COVID19 were taken which tested positive,” said Dr Khan.

Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, who was working with Qazi, here said his family in Ganaspur village near Kolkata in West Bengal was informed about the death to seek permission for burial of the body.

“His wife is not financially sound to get his body back to his native place for burial. So, it was decided with his family to bury him here,” said Islam.

He said Qazi’s acquaintances here had even offered to pay for dead body’s travel expenses, if family intends to bury him at his native place. “However amid the pandemic situation, we decided against it. He was even taken to hospital by locals, who knew him,” said Islam.

Qazi had arrived in Kashmir some eight months ago from Hyderabad and was carrying out his tailoring business at a rented accommodation in Srinagar’s Saraibala area, said Islam.

On Sunday, taking all mandatory precautions, volunteers of SRO Batamaloo along with Qazi’s acquaintances in Kashmir took the body in their possession, and headed for its burial at a local graveyard at Batamaloo area, said a volunteer from SRO Batamaloo.

“It was around 10:30 pm that we started to prepare the grave for the deceased. We offered the deceased’s Nimaz-e-Jinazah as per the protocol. People from administration were also there,” said another volunteer. “We faced another upheaval. In the dead of the night, we found the wooden box carrying the deceased was seven feet long, while we had prepared only six feet long grave. So, we had to prepare the grave from top to bottom,” said the volunteer.

However, he said people of the locality adjacent to graveyard got agitated and objected for burial of the deceased. “However, we made them understand after a long haul. They were reluctant and it was not a happy scene,” he said.

On Monday morning, he said they were asked to conduct fumigation drive of the entire locality. Experts said there was no proof that COVID19 spreads from infected dead body, which is covered under all protocol norms.

“It is to be understood that this virus infects lungs and when lungs are dead, how can the virus spread. Besides, when we have body wrapped in polythene inside a coffin, there is no chance for spread of the infection,” explained Dr Khan.