Bridegroom booked for use of firecrackers during marriage: Police

Police on Tuesday said it has booked a bridegroom for use of firecrackers during his marriage ceremony.

A statement said use of firecrackers, within territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar, was banned and order in this regard stands promulgated by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

The statement said during last night sound of firecrackers was heard in Batamaloo. “On inquiry it was found that the firecrackers were being used during the marriage ceremony of Bilal Ahmad Shah of Reck Chowk Batmaloo by his family and friends. In this regard a case (FIR 138/2020) stands registered in the matter. Investigation of the case is in progress,” said the statement.