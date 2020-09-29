Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 2:50 AM

Bridegroom booked for use of firecrackers during marriage: Police

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 2:50 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Police on Tuesday said it has booked a bridegroom for use of firecrackers during his marriage ceremony.

A statement said use of firecrackers, within territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar, was banned and order in this regard stands promulgated by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

Trending News
File Pic of Rafi Mir

Rafi Mir calls on LG, submits memorandum of public demands

'Govt to speedup execution of works of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants'

Protests in Pulwama area over dilapidated road condition

Greater Kashmir

J&K SLSA celebrates Int'l Day of Older Persons

The statement said during last night sound of firecrackers was heard in Batamaloo. “On inquiry it was found that the firecrackers were being used during the marriage ceremony of Bilal Ahmad Shah of Reck Chowk Batmaloo by his family and friends. In this regard a case (FIR 138/2020) stands registered in the matter. Investigation of the case is in progress,” said the statement.

Related News