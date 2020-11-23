Building permission cases to be disposed off on fast track basis: Commissioner SMC

The Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali, chaired a meeting of entire planning wing and directed for disposing off building permission case on fast track basic.

Joint Commissioner Planning , Assistant Town Planners, Town Planning Assistants, Sectional Officers, and Officer’s from the administration also which includes Pathwari of the Corporation participated in the meeting.

“All the building permission files having completed with level first were called and discussed in the meeting. Accordingly Joint Commissioner Planning was directed to issue building permission of all those scrutinised cases which are complete in all the respects,” SMC spokesperson said in a statement.

The Commissioner further passed instructions for streamlining the process of release of building permissions under the fast track system.

“This is imperative so that people do not suffer for grant of building permissions after obtaining all the NOC’s from line departments,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the cases, which were complete, were on spot approved by Commissioner SMC.