Srinagar, Today's Paper
KNT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 11, 2020, 11:59 PM

Burglars decamp with cash, mobile phones from Maisuma shop

KNT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 11, 2020, 11:59 PM
Representational Pic
Trending News
Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

Representational Pic

Soldier on way to Delhi with 2 'minor' girls held

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari demands opening of Mughal, Sinthan roads for passenger traffic

Burglars loot cash and mobile from a shop at Madina Chowk, Maisuma here on Friday.

“Burglars looted cash and mobile phones from an electric shop in the Madina Chowk,” said locals. They said the burgulars struck when when proprietor of Snazzy Enterprise, Sheikh Bilal left the shop to offer Friday prayers at nearby Masjid. The shopkeepers association of the area has demanded immediate action on part of the police to nab the culprits.  A police official said a case has been registered and investigations taken up.

Related News