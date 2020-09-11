Burglars decamp with cash, mobile phones from Maisuma shop

Burglars loot cash and mobile from a shop at Madina Chowk, Maisuma here on Friday.

“Burglars looted cash and mobile phones from an electric shop in the Madina Chowk,” said locals. They said the burgulars struck when when proprietor of Snazzy Enterprise, Sheikh Bilal left the shop to offer Friday prayers at nearby Masjid. The shopkeepers association of the area has demanded immediate action on part of the police to nab the culprits. A police official said a case has been registered and investigations taken up.