Burglary case solved, accused arrested: Police

Police on Friday said it solved a burglary case within five hours and arrested the accused involved in the commission of crime. The stolen property has also been recovered, said the police.

In a statement, police said on June 18, police station Rajbagh received information regarding burglary in Masjid-e-Jamia Ahle-Hadees, Gogjibagh.

Accordingly, the statement said, a case (FIR No. 44/2020) was registered in the police station and investigation was initiated.

“During the course of investigation, officers taking assistance of modern techniques learnt about the involvement of an accused person identified as Imran Naseer Beigh of Hawal Badamwari. He was arrested and shifted to the police station Rajbagh and stolen property was also recovered on his disclosure,” said the statement.

It said officers also learnt about the involvement of the accused in similar other crime cases. “The details are being ascertained and further recoveries are expected,” said the statement.

It said people have appreciated the efforts made by the police. “We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” said the statement.