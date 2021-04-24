Burzahama residents decry lack of ATM facility

The residents of over a dozen localities around the Burzahama locality here on city outskirts decry lack of ATM facility in the area.

The residents said that there is not a single ATM in over a dozen localities including Burzahama, Gasoo, Wanihama, Batapora, Khimber, Chatrahama, Shopribagh, Mulphaq, Danihama, Ahal, Inderhama and adjacent areas.

“The nearest ATM is over 7 kilometres away from our Khimber locality. From some areas the distance is more,” said Javaid Ahmed from Khimber locality.

The residents said that they want either J&K Bank or SBI ATM to be installed as there are thousands of account holders in the area. The residents from Burzahama and Mulphaq locality said that they have taken up the matter with concerned bank several times but no action has been taken.

The residents of Burzahama said that being the central point in the area, they want ATM to be installed there so that over a dozen localities in adjacent areas will have easy access to it.