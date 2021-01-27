Calendar on Kashmir birds released

Birds of Kashmir a group of birders released calendar on birds at Kashmir Haat here.

The calendar was released during a function which was attended by Director Handicrafts

Mahmood Ahmad Shah and Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir RaashidNaqash.

The event was attended by Sarwandeep Singh author and birder from Delhi, IrfanJeelani founder of birds of Kashmir, Ovais Mir DFO Sindh, Mudassar Ahmad coordinator WUCMA and other members of the group.

Members of Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking club were present.

IrfanJeelani gave a brief introduction about the group and its future endeavors. Sarwandeep Singh discussed the scope of birding and bird tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the potential of ornithology in Kashmir.

Raashid Naqash appreciated efforts of ‘Birds of Kashmir’ group in recording new bird species for J&K.

Mahmood Ahmad Shah while addressing the audience encouraged the group and promised his full support for exploring new areas. He stressed upon the convergence of various aspects of outdoor activities as including sky running, swimming, mountain biking ,birding ,climbing ,hiking and photography to harness the available talent . Birds of Kashmir group was founded in March 2020 under the aegis of JKMHC when COVID 19 lockdown was implemented