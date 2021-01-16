Cantonment Board organises public awareness camp

Badamibagh Cantonment Board on Saturday held a public camp to spread awareness about various government sponsored welfare schemes.

The organisers of the event said that the event was aimed for the effective implementation of centrally and state sponsored schemes in the Cantonment area.

During the event, the Board officials and experts interacted with the public and also encouraged them to take benefits of all these schemes.

“Such programmes are very beneficial and we requested board authorities to continue such programmes in future also,” local participants said.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Badamibagh Cantonment Board, Upendra Kumar (IDES) said that this was for the first time that such a camp was conducted.

He termed the large public participation as an encouraging sign and said that “we are hopeful that they will benefit from this.”

He said that the Board is doing its best to reach out to the public and make them aware of various schemes, besides opening of Information and Facilitation centre for residents of the Cantonment area.

An official said that besides a large number of people, the officials from J&K Health Department, J&K Youth Services and Sports, J&K Housing Board, Urban Development Agency of Kashmir, Social welfare Department, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and officials from the Cantonment Board Dispensary also participated in the event.

A medical camp was also organized by the officials of Cantonment Board Dispensary. “The locals hailed this event for being highly informative and hoped that such programmes will be held regularly besides appreciating this public awareness initiative by Badamibagh Cantonment Board,” an official said.