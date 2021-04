CAP: COVID19: 7 Srinagar localities declared micro-containment zones

District administration Srinagar on Saturday declared seven localities in the district as micro-containment zones after COVID-19 infections were reported in the areas.

The five micro containment Zones include Umarabad 90 feet road Umer Hair Bachpora near Masjid Usman, Nowhsehra main stop near Hubbi masjid, Bhagat near Jamia Masjid, Batamaloo PCR near Jamia Masjid and National Institute of Technology Hazratbal.

“People living within radius of 50 to 75 meters from reported areas shall restrict their movement as medical teams complete surveillance and testing as per protocol,” DC said in a fresh notification issued in this regard

Earlier localities comprising Hamdania Colony Rawalpora in uptown Srinagar and ChinkralMohallaHabbaKadal in Downtown, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar AjazAsad wrote on his Twitter handle.

Srinagar is witnessing an upsurge in COVID cases. On Saturday alone, summer capital of J&K has reported 492 COVID infection cases.