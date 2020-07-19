'Car lifters' racket': Court rejects bail application of 3 accused

A court here Saturday rejected bail application of three persons accused of their involvement in “car lifters racket.”

After hearing Additional Public Prosecutor, Umar Mansoor and defence counsel, Special Mobile Magistrate Srinagar, Khem Raj Sharma observed that the investigation was still in infancy and more leads were expected to burst the racket.

The court was hearing the matter through virtual mode. “There is every apprehension that the accused may hamper the investigation and may win over the prosecution witnesses if released on bail,” the court said.

It said keeping in view perusal of the application, police report, case diary and the consideration of rival arguments advanced by the prosecution and defence counsel, the magistrate said: “I am of the considered opinion that it may meet the ends of justice in case the accused persons are not admitted to bail at this stage.”

The court observed that in the present set of circumstances it cannot be ruled out that custodial investigation of the accused persons was required to safeguard the interest of the investigating agency to reach at a logical conclusion.

“The bail applications are dismissed as merit less,” the court said.

As per prosecution, the accused used to forge the registration certificates to sell stolen vehicles. They were arrested by police from Nowhatta police station here.

Earlier, the Additional Public Prosecutor vehemently resisted the bail application and prayed for its rejection.

He submitted before the court that accused if released on bail at this stage shall boast the moral of others involved in such activities and faith of society may be shaken.

Her pleaded that accused were yet to make certain revelations which would enable the investigating agency to burst the module.

“Investigation in the case is in its infancy and bail of the accused at this stage will cause great prejudice to the investigating agency as there are apprehensions that the accused may tamper the prosecution evidence and jump over the bail and grant of bail to such offenders (involved in white collar crime) amounts to thwarting the course of justice as such the present application required outright dismissal,” he submitted before the court.