Srinagar Police on Tuesday registered a case against a departmental store in city suburbs for allegedly flouting prevailing ‘Corona Curfew’ restrictions.

“An FIR has been registered against a major departmental store in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar for breaking the law by operating through back door,” Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle. “One man’s greed can’t be allowed to put lives of others at risk. #Covid19”, it reads.