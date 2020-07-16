Srinagar, Today's Paper
KNT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 16, 2020, 11:55 PM

CASO in Habba Kadal, 2nd in 3 days

Security forces on Thursday carried out searches in Karfali Mohalla of Habba kadal area here.

Eyewitnesses said the forces in armoured vehicles emerged in the area and launched search operation.

Several houses were searched and identify cards of people were also checked, said the eyewitnesses.

The search operation was launched following inputs about movement of suspected militants in the area, said a police official, adding search operation concluded peacefully. It was the second Cordon-and-Search-Operation in the Habba kadal area in the past three days. Earlier, search operation was conducted in Zaindar Mohalla.

