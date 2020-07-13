Security Forces on Monday launched a Cordon-and-Search Operation (CASO) in Habba Kadal area of the city.

A source said the forces launched the CASO in Zaindar Mohalla of Habba Kadal area.

The operation launched in congested area surprised people, the source said, adding the operation was launched following inputs about movement of suspected militants in the area.

A police official said random searches were conducted in some parts of Zaindar Mohalla.

Searches were underway in the area when last reports came in.