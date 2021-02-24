CASOs in Srinagar areas

Security forces on Wednesday carried out cordon and search operations at two places in Srinagar even.

CASO were conducted at Takia Mohalla of Chanapora in uptown and Kawdara area of Downtown. In Chanpora area, CASO started in the afternoon and continued for more than an hour. While in Kawdara the operation continued for about two hours.

“Searches were carried out during CASOs. However, none was detained,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir.

A report said people in Sariabala and Parimpora area were lined up for frisking.

At several places in Srinagar, joint parties of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, were seen carrying out frisking of vehicles and pedestrian’s.

Police have also installed new CCTVs in different locations of Srinagar. They have identified some locations in Srinagar. “CCTVs will help us to identify those who carry out attacks,” police said.

The police are also questioning some people regarding the Baghat hit and militant attack in which two policemen were killed last week.