CAVING IN OF ROAD AT DALGATE | Commuters decry slow pace of reconstruction

Slow pace of reconstruction of the caved in road stretch at Dalgate crossing here is causing frequent traffic jams on the vital route.

The road caved in on February 24, however despite passing of a month, the road is yet to be restored.

The commuters said that this results in the traffic jams at the Dalgate.

“Being an entry point to tourist hub Boulevard road, the government should on priority restore the damaged road. Due to delay in restoration of the road, frequent traffic jams are witnessed at the stretch during peak hours in evening and morning,” said, Ishfaq Ahmad a commuter.

Chief Engineer R&B Showket Jeelani said that due a technical issue work stopped for sometime.

“As we started to excavate, there was a sewerage line beneath the road. The technicalities led to stopping of work. It is an active sewerage line and it is likely to be moved in order to fix the road. We cannot build the road directly on it. In case it leaks into Dal, it can lead to environmental hazard,” Jeelani said.

He said that they have apprised the drainage department about it and soon the issue will be resolved, “ We are going to have a meeting within a day and after a proper site visit and assessment we will fix the issue. Both the UEED and our department will work together to resolve the issue,” he added. To mention on February 24, commuters had a close shave as the portion of road caved in.