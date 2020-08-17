CEO ERA, JTFRP review work on additional blocks at LD, B&J Hospitals

Syed Abid Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer, J&K ERA and JTFRP Monday inspected the ongoing work on additional blocks at Lal Ded Hospital and Bone & Joint Hospital, here. The project have been taken up under the component “Critical Infrastructure” of Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), funded by the World Bank. During the site visit to the construction site at Lal Ded Hospital, Basharat Kawoosa, Director Technical JTFRP informed the CEO that the work on the state of art additional block was being constructed by JKPCC at an allotted cost of Rs 132.50 crore.

He said the block was designed as G+5 structure with ground floor having waiting hall integrated with canteen and associated facilities like display counters and CCTV counters. The first floor will have LDRP (labor-delivery-recovery and postpartum) suite with nursery for the newborns, 2nd floor will have hi-tech operation theaters and 3rd floor will be exclusively dedicated to services while as 4th and 5th floors will have post operative wards. The hospital building will be constructed using the base isolation technique to make it withstand the earthquakes in the seismic zone –V.

The technology is being used for the first time in the construction of any public buildings in the Valley. The building has been categorized as green building and is being designed to achieve performance based on the international design standards also be the designated green building with the scientific provision for the energy conversation. The hospital building will be provided with latest medical equipment for the pre and post natal care. The Director Technical informed that the work on the laying of piles was in full swing and heavy machinery and equipments have also been deployed at site and till date around 78 piles have been laid. Sub-project has been allotted to JKPCC and work on same was underway and in full swing. The CEO gave on the spot instructions for installation of concrete mixing plant at site and for increasing the number of piles being laid per day so that the work was completed within the set timeframe.

Later, the CEO inspected the progress of work on the construction of additional block at Bone and Joints Hospital here which is being constructed at cost of Rs 88.94 crore. The Director, Technical, JTFRP informed that the block on completion will considerably augment the infrastructure of the Valley’s largest center for the orthopedic care with the additional capacity of 120 beds and the state of art facility will have latest Intensive Care Centre’s and modular operation theatres.

The CEO was informed that work on the sub-project has been awarded to NPCC (National Projects Construction Corporation) which has started the work with the work on the test piles and site clearance was progress. The CEO directed the contractor that work on the sub-project be expedited and clearance of the site be done in a manner so that enough space was available for the construction activities and also directed the contractor to mobilize more men and machinery at the site to ensure that work was completed within the stipulated timeframe.