CEO ERA, JTFRP reviews work on de-watering pump stations

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer, ERA and Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) on Thursday reviewed the progress of the work on upgradation and revamping of 49 de-watering stations in Srinagar.

These stations are being undertaken under the component of restoration of the urban flood management of the World Bank funded JTFRP.

The work on the Rs 103 crore project is being executed by Srinagar Municipal Corporation as the Project Management Unit (PIU).

Ahsanul Haque, SE, SMC informed the CEO, JKERA/JTFRP that work on majority of the dewatering stations was underway at present with appreciable progress achieved on the civil component while as formalities for procurement of electro-mechanical components which compromise major part of the project have also been started and will be finalized by September.

He said under the component the SMC has also procured 12 high capacity diesel engine pumps at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore, with vehicles for ferrying of pumps at a cost Rs 85 lakhs, waste water testing equipment at a cost of Rs 58 lakhs and has also undertaken fabrication of the emergency response vehicles at a cost of Rs 48 lakhs.

Shah directed the officers of the SMC to ensure all issues encountered for the work on the upgradation/revamping of 49 dewatering stations be resolved forthwith and work on the project be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The CEO later inspected the progress of work on the construction of Rs 12.5 crore Composite Market Centre for the whole chain Silk activity at Government Silk Factory, Rajbagh.

During the site inspection Basharat Kawoosa, Director Technical, JTFRP informed that the building will have a state of art showroom for exposition of the silk products being manufactured at the Factory and also separate space for the office use, while as the latest equipments including Twisters for preparation of the quality silk yarn and latest silk weaving machines will be installed in the first floor of the building.

These equipments will also be provided under the World Bank funded JTFRP and the unique feature of these equipments was that a single worker can operate two or more equipments simultaneously.

The CEO directed the contractor and engineers to make use of the traditional designs and environmental friendly materials for finishing works of the building on which 80% progress has been achieved as on date.

He asked the contractor to complete work on the building by November. The CEO was also shown various stages of the silk production at the factory by the officers of Industries & Commerce department.

Iftikhar Hakim, Director Planning & Coordination, JTFRP, other officers and consultants engaged for the adaptive re-use of Rajbagh Silk Factory also accompanied the CEO during the site visit.

Later, the CEO reviewed the progress of work on the sub-projects being executed by R&B, Kashmir as PIU under JTFRP.

Rafique Ahmad Rafique, SE, R&B informed that 22 sub-projects with an cumulative cost of Rs 233 core were being executed by the R&B.