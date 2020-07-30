CEO reviews implementation of Smart City projects

Srinagar, July 30: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Thursday convened a meeting of Srinagar Smart City Advisory Forum (SSCAF).

Chief Engineer PWD, Director Tourism, Vice Chairman SDA, SSP Traffic, CPO Srinagar, Joint Commissioner SMC and Executive Engineers KPDCL attended the meeting.

The meeting briefed the SSCAF members about the status of ongoing Smart City projects under execution in Srinagar and issues and concerns hampering them and requiring resolution.

Extensive discussions were held on various projects including variable messaging display, hawker zones, junction improvement, drainage and Yarkand Saria during the meeting. It was proposed that the work related to pedestrian pathways should be started at an earliest.

It was emphasised that participation of line departments was required for seamless implementation with reference to area based and pan-city development projects.

The SSCL in association with line departments will sort out issues and concerns and finalise project proposals and resolution wherever required.

It was stressed that Junction Improvement among other important works be finalised for approval by the Forum in its next meeting. The SMC and R&B were asked to prepare DPRs to be taken up for approval in the next Board of Directors meeting.

The Chief Executive Officer SSCL also asked Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Development Authority to provide a revenue sharing model for relevant projects.

During the meeting, the SSCAF also discussed the need for creating more car parking spaces in the city. The need for setting up a parking space near Jamia Masjid where insufficient parking space leads to traffic mess was also discussed.

Choudhary while speaking on the occasion stressed the importance of various ongoing Smart City projects and said he expects full handholding from all members of the SSCAF and support from the line departments.

He called for focusing on economies of the people and overall feasibility while preparing the projects. He also reiterated instructions to concerned departments to ensure time-bound and result-oriented implementation of all decisions.

The SSCAF has been constituted to advise and enable collaboration among various stakeholders. It meets to advise and enable collaboration among various stakeholders including line departments for smooth implementation of Smart City projects.