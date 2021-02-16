CEO SSCL inaugurates fine art exhibition at TRC

The Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City, Limited, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary who is holding the additional charge of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Tuesday inaugurated two day long Fine Arts Exhibition here at TRC today.

The exhibition is being organized by Srinagar Smart City Limited in collaboration with Department of Tourism, Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahid said that the initiative is aimed to revive the rich heritage of the region, besides providing a platform to young and budding artists of the Valley to showcase their talent. He lauded the efforts of the Department of Tourism for the support and said a platform like this was needed to bring young artists under one umbrella and boost their morale.

Dr. Shahid also appealed to the locals and tourists to visit the Exhibition to encourage budding talent by appreciating the uniqueness in each artist’s work and aesthetics of the art. He said the artworks displayed here are quite innovative and beautiful where every artist has portrayed a unique way of expression.

On the occasion, Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G. N Itoo said the Department of Tourism has taken various steps for budding artists in recent past and has been providing them the requisite platform to display their talent. He said in coming days also these young artists would be involved to display their art in coming festivals and events.

Director SKICC & MD, Golf Development Authority, Javaid Bakshi, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar, Harvinder Singh, other officers of Department of Tourism and Srinagar Smart City Limited besides artists and visitors were present on the occasion.

Later, Dr. Shahid distributed mementos and cash prizes among the artists as a token of appreciation.

On the first day, the exhibition witnessed a huge turnout and artists thanked the authorities of Srinagar Smart City Limited and the Department of Tourism for boosting their confidence. The exhibition is open for all on February, 16 and 17.