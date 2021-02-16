Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:49 PM

CEO SSCL inaugurates fine art exhibition at TRC

Exhibition aimed to provide a platform to young artists to showcase their talents’
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:49 PM

The Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City, Limited, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary who is holding the additional charge of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Tuesday inaugurated two day long Fine Arts Exhibition here at TRC today.

The exhibition is being organized by Srinagar Smart City Limited in collaboration with Department of Tourism, Kashmir.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahid said that the initiative is aimed to revive the rich heritage of the region, besides providing a platform to young and budding artists of the Valley to showcase their talent. He lauded the efforts of the Department of Tourism for the support and said a platform like this was needed to bring young artists under one umbrella and boost their morale.

Dr. Shahid also appealed to the locals and tourists to visit the Exhibition to encourage budding talent by appreciating the uniqueness in each artist’s work and aesthetics of the art. He said the artworks displayed here are quite innovative and beautiful where every artist has portrayed a unique way of expression.

On the occasion, Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G. N Itoo said the Department of Tourism has taken various steps for budding artists in recent past and has been providing them the requisite platform to display their talent. He said in coming days also these young artists would be involved to display their art in coming festivals and events.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

Director SKICC & MD, Golf Development Authority, Javaid Bakshi, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar, Harvinder Singh, other officers of Department of Tourism and Srinagar Smart City Limited besides artists and visitors were present on the occasion.

Later, Dr. Shahid distributed mementos and cash prizes among the artists as a token of appreciation.

On the first day, the exhibition witnessed a huge turnout and artists thanked the authorities of Srinagar Smart City Limited and the Department of Tourism for boosting their confidence. The exhibition is open for all on February, 16 and 17.

Related News