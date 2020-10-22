Certificate course on AI&ML concludes at SKUAST-K

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir held a month-long certificate course on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML) programming and Microsoft Azure for the students of the university.

The online industrial training programme on Python, R and MS Azure was organised under the World Bank and Indian Council of Agricultural Research-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the SKUAST-K in collaboration with 360DigiTMG, a Hyderabad-based career skills training institute for AI&ML technologies, and renowned IT MNC, IBM.

Students and scholars from various faculties and divisions of the university participated in 45-hour intensive hands-on training that extended up to one month. The students for the training were selected based on their aptitude for AI&ML in agriculture and allied fields.

Three renowned experts– Sharat Chandra, Principal Data Scientist; Mourya Prasad, Certified Cloud Solutions Architect; and Sowjanya V, ML&AI Expert – conducted the training. Participants were trained on cloud computing, Microsoft Azure, R and Python Languages, and use of AI & ML in the agriculture sector. Students, who completed the programme, awarded the certificates.