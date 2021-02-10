Chancellor to convene KU's council meeting today

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of the Universities in J&K, is likely to convene Kashmir University’s (KU) council meeting today.

The last council meeting of the varsity was convened by the then Chancellor G C Murmu on June 05.

The Council meeting is convened by the Chancellor of the University to review and approve the policy decisions of the university which concerns the academics, research and development of the institution.

A top official said the KU’s Council meeting scheduled on February 11 will discuss the proposal for the enhancement in the retirement age from the present 62 years to 65 years, in respect of the teaching faculty including Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors besides Registrar and other equivalent positions.

“The proposal for enhancement of retirement age of KU’s teaching faculty was discussed in the last meeting but was not approved later by the government,” the official said.

He said the university will again push for the enhancement of the retirement age in this Council meet.

While the LG will chair the KU’s Council meeting as Chancellor of the University, advisor heading the education department Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, commissioners of finance, planning and higher education department will also be part of the meeting.

Others who will attend the meeting include Vice Chancellor (VC) KU, VC Jammu University, Registrar KU and several deans as well.

An official said the meeting will also discuss the assets and human resources of KU in its Leh and Kargil satellite campuses which have been taken over by the administration of Ladakh UT to run its newly established Cluster University.

As already reported, the KU in last year’s Council meeting had demanded that the government must provide a compensation of Rs 11858.70 lakhs spent on infrastructural development at Leh and Kargil campuses out of the Central Government assistance and internal resources of the University.

“But there was no headway in it from last year. So the university will again push for its demand in the Council meeting,” the official said.

The meeting will also discuss the proposal of the KU for strengthening of all its satellite campuses in the Valley to make them mini-Universities.

“Strengthening of campuses will help in catering to more and more areas of the Valley so that students get more opportunities to seek admission in different courses in these campuses,” the official said, adding that the strengthening of satellite campus Kupwara was a priority as it is yet to be made fully functional by the varsity administration.