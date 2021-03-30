Charging of exorbitant fare by cabs irk commuters

Charging of exorbitant fare by some cabs operating on different routes of Srinagar is taking a heavy toll on commuters.

The commuters said that even as the government has announced 19% hike in passenger fares, but some cabs are charging exorbitant rates.

The government has recently announced fare hike and announced that sumos would charge Rs 10 for the distance upto 4 kilometers.

“If you travel from Batwara to Sonwar which is just a one kilometer distance, the sumo charges Rs 15 against the Rs 10

which is otherwise approved rate,” said Adil Ahmad, a commuter.

A group of commuters said some sumo drivers on different routes like Nishat, Soura, Lasjan, Nowgam, Chadoora have arbitrarily hiked the fare by some sumo drivers. The move has hit poor and students badly, they said.

“A sumo charges Rs 15 from Rainawari to Hazratbal. Thus, I have to spend Rs 30 daily from my home to school to attend classes,” said Adnan, a student.

On 11 March, this year, to provide relief to commercial passenger transporters operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council approved a fare hike of 19% for all categories of commercial passenger vehicles.

However, the transporters started charging exorbitant rates even before the government was yet to issue a formal notification in this regard.

As per the notification issued by the government, the new fare rates are Rs 10 upto 4 kilometers, Rs 13 for 5 kilometers, Rs 15 for 6 kilometers, Rs 18 for 7 kilometers, Rs 20 for 8 kilometers, Rs 23 for 9 kilometers, and Rs 25 for ten kilometers.

For 30 kilometers it is Rs 76, and Rs 102 for 40 kilometers.

Regional Transport Officer Iqramulla Tak said that complaints are genuine and action will be taken against the violators.

“We have taken action against some sumo drivers found guilty of overcharging. We have issued the revision fare fixation which is already in public domain,” he said.

He appealed to commuters to share details of any public transport vehicle which is overcharging,” he said.

He added that the same complaints are pouring in from other districts also and action under law is being taken against violators.