City commuters complain of traffic jams

Traffic jams in the summer capital are taking a toll on the commuters who complain that the traffic regulation has gone from bad to worse at few places.

The commuters said that for the past few days, the travelling on city roads has become irksome.

At Rambagh, Natipora, Batamaloo, Iqbal Park and other adjacent roads, the traffic moves at a snail’s pace.

“Traffic jams at Rambagh have become a routine affair. No efforts have been made to regulate vehicular movement at this point,” said Aqib Bhat of Baghat.

He said commuters have to spent around twenty minutes to cover the distance from Rambagh flyover to Natipora which otherwise is less than a minute journey.

“In absence of regulation, traffic jams have increased on some routes in the city. Authorities have also failed to prevent wrong parking on roadsides,” alleged commuters.

Students, who are appearing in various examinations these days, are also the victim of these jams.

The problem of traffic jams is compounded due to presence of street vendors on vital roads including Regal Chowk, Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Dalgate, Hari Singh High Street and Iqbal Park.

“It is ironical that major portion of road at Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas is occupied by street vendors. This hampers vehicular and pedestrian movement,” said Mushtaq Ahmad of Fateh Kadal.

Most of the traffic jams are witnessed at vital intersection in city and its outskirts. “The problem is further compounded by closing down of traffic light operations at vital junctions,” said Nadeem Qadir of Hyderpora.

Senior Superintendent of Police (City Traffic) Javaid Koul said that no traffic jams have occurred for past six months.

“Who told you? The traffic regulation has improved a lot. Check Hyderpora, Sanat Nagar, Bemina, Moominabad, Karanagar, Sekidafar, Rainwari and other areas. There is smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

He added that “slowing down of traffic” doesn’t amount to traffic jams. “But yes, at few places the speed of traffic may go slower due to some hurdles. But the wheels keep on moving and there is not a single complaint of traffic jam,” he said.

He said that at Hyderpora and Bemina, sometimes traffic lights are closed to ensure orderly movement of traffic in all directions manually.

He added that at Rambagh fly over and Natipora, due to bottleneck, there is slow down of speed and not traffic jams.