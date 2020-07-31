Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 11:27 PM

CKI distributes masks among people in Srinagar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 11:27 PM
GK Photo

CARE Kashmir International (CKI), in collaboration with different bodies held “Mask Wearing Movement” in summer capital Srinagar.

A statement said during the two days event, around 70,000 number of surgical masks were provided free of cost to people.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

The statement said the organisations had opened 30 centres in the city covering many areas including Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Barzulla, Brein, Nishat, Boulevard, Nehru Park, GB Pant Hospital, Karan Nagar, Bohri Kadal, Alamgari Bazaar, Eidgah, Khayam Chowk, Nowshera Hawal and other places.

The CKI has expressed its gratitude to all organisations whose members voluntarily worked at the centres and distributed masks among people.

The masks were arranged by the organisations from their own internal resources, said the statement.

Latest News

Xiaomi India's showrooms inaugurated

'Finance Ministry working with RBI on need for loan restructuring'

Reliance reports record profit

IOC net profit falls 47% in Q1

The CKI has urged the civil society to provide spare surgical masks to transporters and also to keep spare surgical masks in their vehicles for distribution among people on roads.

The CKI has also appealed all social organisations and civil societies to come forward and urge people to follow COVID19 guidelines to prevent further spread of the fatal infection.

Related News