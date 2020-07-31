CKI distributes masks among people in Srinagar

CARE Kashmir International (CKI), in collaboration with different bodies held “Mask Wearing Movement” in summer capital Srinagar.

A statement said during the two days event, around 70,000 number of surgical masks were provided free of cost to people.

The statement said the organisations had opened 30 centres in the city covering many areas including Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Barzulla, Brein, Nishat, Boulevard, Nehru Park, GB Pant Hospital, Karan Nagar, Bohri Kadal, Alamgari Bazaar, Eidgah, Khayam Chowk, Nowshera Hawal and other places.

The CKI has expressed its gratitude to all organisations whose members voluntarily worked at the centres and distributed masks among people.

The masks were arranged by the organisations from their own internal resources, said the statement.

The CKI has urged the civil society to provide spare surgical masks to transporters and also to keep spare surgical masks in their vehicles for distribution among people on roads.

The CKI has also appealed all social organisations and civil societies to come forward and urge people to follow COVID19 guidelines to prevent further spread of the fatal infection.