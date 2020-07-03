Latest News, Srinagar
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 9:17 PM

Class work suspended in higher educational institutions till July 31

The order in this regard has been issued by commissioner secretary HED
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The Higher Education Department (HED) ordered suspension of classwork in all Higher Education Institutions till July 31.

The order in this regard has been issued by commissioner secretary HED, Talat Parvez Ruhella.

As per the order,  the faculty members, teachers, researchers and non teaching staff will work from home and utilize the time for online education, academic and other activities as per the academic calendar.

The order has been issued in pursuance to guidelines on Unlock-2 notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide its notification issued on June 29 and in continuation to Government Order No: 234- JK (HE) of 2020 dated: 05-05-2020 and 254-JK (HE) of 2020 dated: 04-06-2020.

